Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: ISIS-linked Group Using Child Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A destroyed house in the town of Mbau, Mozambique, September 23, 2021.  © 2021 REUTERS/Baz Ratner  (Johannesburg) – An Islamic State (ISIS) linked armed group in northern Mozambique is kidnapping boys and using them to fight government forces in violation of the international prohibition on the use of child soldiers, Human Rights Watch said today. The armed group, known locally as Al-Shabab, has abducted hundreds of boys, some as young as 12, trained them in bases across Cabo Delgado province, and forced them to fight alongside adults against government forces. In…


© Human Rights Watch -


