Human Rights Observatory

With Pandemic, Mental Health Services Even More Critical

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oluwasegun, a 29-year-old man sits chained at Oke Oloro clinic in Ibadan City, Oyo State, Nigeria where prayer and herbal medicine are used for his mental health condition. Before being taken to the clinic by his mother, he was a shoemaker. © 2019 Robin Hammond for Human Rights Watch (Paris) – Governments and donors should take concrete steps to develop rights-respecting and community-based mental health services, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to governments in advance of the third Global Mental Health Summit. The summit will take place on October 5 and…


© Human Rights Watch -


