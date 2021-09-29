Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Authorities Target Top Human Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A riot police officer guards the area in State Flag Square, Minsk, Belarus, with the Supreme Court building in the background on September 20, 2020. © 2020 Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images (Berlin) – The Belarusian Justice Ministry has filed a lawsuit to dissolve the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, one of the country’s oldest independent human rights groups, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 30, 2021, the Belarus Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the lawsuit. The move is part of wider effort by Belarusian authorities to silence all independent…


© Human Rights Watch -


