Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to reduce your food waste at home? Here are the 6 best evidence-based ways to do it

By Mark Boulet, Research Fellow, BehaviourWorks Australia, Monash University
Share this article
From the farm to the plate, the modern day food system has a waste problem. Each year, a third of all food produced around the world, or 1.3 billion tonnes, ends up as rubbish. Imagine that for a moment – it’s like buying three bags of groceries at the supermarket then throwing one away as you leave.

Wasting food feeds climate change. Food waste accounts for more than 5% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. And this doesn’t include emissions from…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The federal government is out of excuses: It's time to get serious about pharmacare
~ Strontium isotopes can map monarch butterfly migrations and help conservation efforts
~ Canadian populism got shut out this election — but it's still a growing movement
~ Canadians shouldn't take for granted the recent peaceful transition after the election
~ Curious Kids: how does our DNA relate to our personality and appearance?
~ The missing women of Australian politics — research shows the toll of harassment, abuse and stalking
~ Why are there so few women MPs? New research shows how parties discriminate against women candidates
~ The Gabby Petito case has been exploited by the media. We need to stop treating human tragedy as entertainment
~ How contagious is Delta? How long are you infectious? Is it more deadly? A quick guide to the latest science
~ Vax and vacation? Why that Pacific island holiday will still mean 'traveller beware'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter