Why are there so few women MPs? New research shows how parties discriminate against women candidates
By Ferran Martinez i Coma, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Griffith University
Duncan McDonnell, Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Parties strive for gender equality in preselecting candidates. But if they select more women than men in marginal seats, this isn’t true equality — it’s ticking a box.
- Tuesday, September 28, 2021