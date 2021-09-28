Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are there so few women MPs? New research shows how parties discriminate against women candidates

By Ferran Martinez i Coma, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Griffith University
Duncan McDonnell, Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
Parties strive for gender equality in preselecting candidates. But if they select more women than men in marginal seats, this isn’t true equality — it’s ticking a box.


