Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making healthy choices for the people we care for may increase our own self-indulgence

By Anika Schumacher, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Share this article
New research shows that though we are good at making healthy choices for those we care for, we are often subsequently less good at taking care of ourselves.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vax and vacation? Why that Pacific island holiday will still mean 'traveller beware'
~ The Supreme Court's immense power may pose a danger to its legitimacy
~ US Congress Should Create Pathway to Citizenship
~ Sudan’s Rights-Abiding Transition is Under Threat
~ R. Kelly was aided by a network of complicity – common in workplace abuse – that enabled crimes to go on for decades
~ Marburg en Guinée : la valeur des leçons tirées de la gestion d'autres épidémies de fièvre hémorragique
~ The UK is adding fluoride to water – but what effect will it have?
~ How the pandemic has changed holidaymaking in Britain
~ Cold showers are said to be good for you – here's what the evidence shows
~ War devastates the lives of children: what the research tells us, and what can be done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter