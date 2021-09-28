Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Should Create Pathway to Citizenship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hina Naveed, DACA recipient, discusses the urgent need for a pathway to citizenship with US Vice President Kamala Harris and other DACA recipients, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the White House.  © 2021 Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson Earlier this month, I started work as the Aryeh Neier Fellow at Human Rights Watch. I feel I’m finally on the cusp of fulfilling my dreams. But since my family brought me to the United States as a child, I’ve never been able to access permanent legal status. My Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) work permit expires…


