Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

R. Kelly was aided by a network of complicity – common in workplace abuse – that enabled crimes to go on for decades

By Peggy Cunningham, Professor of Business, Dalhousie University
Minette Drumwright, Associate Professor of Advertising and Public Relations, University of Texas at Austin
The former R&B star faces the possibility of life in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. The trial exposed the role of enablers within his inner circle, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


