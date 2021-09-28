Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's next election is in view: the struggle between elites and rule of law is intensifying

By Dr Westen K Shilaho, SARChI, African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy, University of Johannesburg
Constitutional amendments sought to make it easy for Kenyatta and Odinga to craft a broad tribal coalition against the deputy president.


