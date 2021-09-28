Tolerance.ca
The music industry is booming and can afford to give artists a fairer deal

By Andrew White, Visiting Professor of Creative Industries and Digital Media, University of Nottingham
Shares in Universal Music Group surged after its US$40 billion (£29.5 billion) flotation on September 21, suggesting many people think the music business has a strong future. One of them, Lucian Grainge, the company’s chief executive, believes expansion will be driven partly by changing consumer habits and the…


