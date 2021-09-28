Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the world can learn from Bhutan's rapid COVID vaccine rollout

By Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Chris Phelan, Senior Lecturer in Business and Management, Edge Hill University
Nearly half the world’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But figures vary widely between countries. Many low and middle-income countries have barely started their vaccination campaigns.

But the tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan isn’t one of them. By the end of July, it had fully vaccinated 90% of its adults. Despite having few doctors and nurses, across just three weeks in the summer it delivered…


© The Conversation -


