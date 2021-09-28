Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

China will no longer build overseas coal power plants – what energy projects will it invest in instead?

By Yixian Sun, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in International Development, University of Bath
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced at the UN General Assembly that China “will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad”.

Chinese banks have already swung into gear. Three days after Xi’s speech, the Bank of China declared it would no longer provide financing for new coal mining…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


