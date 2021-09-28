Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HMP Bronzefield stillbirth proves prison is not safe for pregnant women

By Laura Abbott, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
“Ms A”, an 18-year-old woman held on remand in HMP Bronzefield women’s prison in Middlesex, England, gave birth to her first child alone in her cell after her calls for help were ignored.

A new report from the prisons and probation ombudsman provides details on Ms A’s case and the tragic death of her newborn baby.

The report reinforces what campaigners,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for release of Chinese investigative journalist, Huang Xueqin
~ What the world can learn from Bhutan's rapid COVID vaccine rollout
~ How better funding can increase the number and diversity of doctoral students
~ 'The Activist' reality TV show sparked furor, but treating causes as commodities with help from celebrities happens all the time
~ Can healthy people who eat right and exercise skip the COVID-19 vaccine? A research scientist and fitness enthusiast explains why the answer is no
~ China will no longer build overseas coal power plants – what energy projects will it invest in instead?
~ Social media gives support to LGBTQ youth when in-person communities are lacking
~ Could Apple's child safety feature backfire? New research shows warnings can increase risky sharing
~ Looking for transformative travel? Keep these six stages in mind
~ Trillions in infrastructure spending could mean hundreds of billions in fraud
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter