Human Rights Observatory

Alarming reported CIA plot against Julian Assange exposed

By rebeccaj
NewsA new investigative report details an alarming alleged assasination plot by the CIA against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. If true, this shocking plan represents a serious threat to Assange’s safety and to press freedom. RSF reiterates its call for the US to drop its case against Assange, and for him to be immediately released before further harm is caused.Published by Yahoo News on 26 September,


© Reporters without borders


