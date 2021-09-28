Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour conference: members aren't quite tearing chunks out of each other but a distinct air of unease remains

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
Getting off the bus and walking to the Brighton Centre, the main venue for this year’s Labour conference, it was hard – impossible even – not to ponder on the pathetic fallacy.

I’m not referring to a party that won only 202 seats in 2019 fooling itself into thinking it stands any chance of winning an overall majority in 2023/24, but instead to the temptation to use the grey-black skies, truly torrential rain and gale-force winds that greeted delegates on Monday morning to convey the mood that had taken hold over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, after all, had seen bitterness…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alarming reported CIA plot against Julian Assange exposed
~ In Turkey, a citizen sentenced to prison for insulting the president
~ The larrikin lives on — as a conservative politician
~ The Nationals signing up to net-zero should be a no-brainer. Instead, they're holding Australia to ransom
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Coalition free-for-all over 2050 target
~ Take care with paracetamol when pregnant — but don't let pain or fever go unchecked
~ A veteran Hong Kong Wikipedia editor: “Wikipedia's policies are vulnerable to authoritarian abuse”
~ Indonesia could harvest solar energy from 10 billion panels. So where do we put them?
~ Why New Zealanders are vulnerable to genetic discrimination in health and life insurance
~ Climate explained: what is an ice age and how often do they happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter