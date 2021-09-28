Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The larrikin lives on — as a conservative politician

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Review: Quarterly Essay 83 Top Blokes: The Larrikin Myth, Class and Power by Lech Blaine (Black Inc)

The top blokes seem to be everywhere. There have been top blokes protesting lockdowns. Labor preselected a top bloke to run for Hunter at the next election. A well-known top bloke from the 1980s, John…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


