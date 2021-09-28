Take care with paracetamol when pregnant — but don't let pain or fever go unchecked
By Luke Grzeskowiak, Channel 7 Children's Research Foundation Fellow in Medicines Use and Safety - Flinders University & South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute, Flinders University
Debra Kennedy, Senior lecturer, School of Women's and Children's Health, UNSW
A panel of experts has urged caution regarding paracetamol during pregnancy. But that doesn’t change current advice to discuss pain relief with your doctor or pharmacist.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 28, 2021