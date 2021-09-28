Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A veteran Hong Kong Wikipedia editor: “Wikipedia's policies are vulnerable to authoritarian abuse”

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
'Lock up netizens who are skeptical of the Chinese establishment, let the regime's loyal cheerleaders pass through the net... and voila you have an army of self-motivated propagandists'.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Why New Zealanders are vulnerable to genetic discrimination in health and life insurance
~ Climate explained: what is an ice age and how often do they happen?
~ Beijing to Reduce ‘Non-Medically Necessary’ Abortions
~ More guns, pandemic stress and a police legitimacy crisis created perfect conditions for homicide spike in 2020
~ Emotional vaccine: 3 ways we can move from 'languishing' to 'flourishing' in these testing times
~ Meet the prehistoric eagle that ruled Australian forests 25 million years ago
~ Nitram review: new film about Port Arthur perpetrator is uncomfortable viewing, but not for the reasons you might expect
~ The hydropower industry is talking the talk. But fine words won't save our last wild rivers
~ The Therapeutic Goods Administration has the power to stop misleading advertising. So why can't it stop Craig Kelly's texts?
~ Free speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want, wherever. Here's how to explain this to kids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter