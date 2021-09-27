Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the prehistoric eagle that ruled Australian forests 25 million years ago

By Trevor H. Worthy, Associate Professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
Aaron Camens, Palaeontologist
Ellen K. Mather, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Jacob C. Blokland, Vertebrate Palaeontology PhD Candidate and Casual Academic, Flinders University
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Share this article
Archaehierax sylvestris, whose remains have been unearthed in the arid South Australian outback, was the apex predator in a lush prehistoric forest filled with marsupials and waterfowl.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More guns, pandemic stress and a police legitimacy crisis created perfect conditions for homicide spike in 2020
~ Emotional vaccine: 3 ways we can move from 'languishing' to 'flourishing' in these testing times
~ Nitram review: new film about Port Arthur perpetrator is uncomfortable viewing, but not for the reasons you might expect
~ The hydropower industry is talking the talk. But fine words won't save our last wild rivers
~ The Therapeutic Goods Administration has the power to stop misleading advertising. So why can't it stop Craig Kelly's texts?
~ Free speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want, wherever. Here's how to explain this to kids
~ Celebrating K’gari: why the renaming of Fraser Island is about so much more than a name
~ Your household power bills could be 15% cheaper, if Australia's energy regulator was doing its job
~ Rapid antigen tests have long been used overseas to detect COVID. Here's what Australia can learn
~ Meng and the two Michaels: Why China's hostage diplomacy failed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter