Meet the prehistoric eagle that ruled Australian forests 25 million years ago
By Trevor H. Worthy, Associate Professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
Aaron Camens, Palaeontologist
Ellen K. Mather, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
Jacob C. Blokland, Vertebrate Palaeontology PhD Candidate and Casual Academic, Flinders University
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Archaehierax sylvestris, whose remains have been unearthed in the arid South Australian outback, was the apex predator in a lush prehistoric forest filled with marsupials and waterfowl.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 27, 2021