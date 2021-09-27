Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nitram review: new film about Port Arthur perpetrator is uncomfortable viewing, but not for the reasons you might expect

By Alison Taylor, Senior Teaching Fellow, Bond University
Share this article
A film about the perpetrator of Australia’s worst mass shooting was always going to be controversial. After 25 years, Tasmania’s Port Arthur massacre — in which 35 people were killed and scores more injured — is still raw for many Australians.

The announcement that the subject was to be dramatised was unsurprisingly met with trepidation. Some fear the film might…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More guns, pandemic stress and a police legitimacy crisis created perfect conditions for homicide spike in 2020
~ Emotional vaccine: 3 ways we can move from 'languishing' to 'flourishing' in these testing times
~ Meet the prehistoric eagle that ruled Australian forests 25 million years ago
~ The hydropower industry is talking the talk. But fine words won't save our last wild rivers
~ The Therapeutic Goods Administration has the power to stop misleading advertising. So why can't it stop Craig Kelly's texts?
~ Free speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want, wherever. Here's how to explain this to kids
~ Celebrating K’gari: why the renaming of Fraser Island is about so much more than a name
~ Your household power bills could be 15% cheaper, if Australia's energy regulator was doing its job
~ Rapid antigen tests have long been used overseas to detect COVID. Here's what Australia can learn
~ Meng and the two Michaels: Why China's hostage diplomacy failed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter