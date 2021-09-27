Tolerance.ca
Celebrating K’gari: why the renaming of Fraser Island is about so much more than a name

By Rose Barrowcliffe, Doctoral Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Fraser Island was renamed to the original Butchulla name, K'gari. Returning to original place names is a significant step in First Nations people maintaining cultural identity in Australia.


© The Conversation


