Rapid antigen tests have long been used overseas to detect COVID. Here's what Australia can learn
By Paul Kinsella, Honorary Clinical Fellow, Department of Infectious Diseases, The University of Melbourne, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Deborah Williamson, Professor of Microbiology, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt wants COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to be available for home use as soon as they’re approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Hunt hopes approval will come by Christmas, if not before.
This would allow Australians to test themselves for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their home and receive the results within half an hour.
Rapid antigen tests have…
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 27, 2021