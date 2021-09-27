Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Inquiry Links Basketball Federation to Sexual Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The FIBA logo on its headquarters, the House of Basketball, in Mies, Switzerland, June 2013. © 2013 BORIS HEGER/AFP via Getty Images (Nyon, Switzerland) – The International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) report on systemic sexual harassment and abuse within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB) vindicates the victims of abuse, survivors, whistleblowers, and activists who took enormous risks to bring this abuse to light, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. After the New York Times and Human Rights Watch documented sexual abuse and cover-ups in Mali basketball…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ More guns, pandemic stress and a police legitimacy crisis created perfect conditions for homicide spike in 2020
~ Emotional vaccine: 3 ways we can move from 'languishing' to 'flourishing' in these testing times
~ Meet the prehistoric eagle that ruled Australian forests 25 million years ago
~ Nitram review: new film about Port Arthur perpetrator is uncomfortable viewing, but not for the reasons you might expect
~ The hydropower industry is talking the talk. But fine words won't save our last wild rivers
~ The Therapeutic Goods Administration has the power to stop misleading advertising. So why can't it stop Craig Kelly's texts?
~ Free speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want, wherever. Here's how to explain this to kids
~ Celebrating K’gari: why the renaming of Fraser Island is about so much more than a name
~ Your household power bills could be 15% cheaper, if Australia's energy regulator was doing its job
~ Rapid antigen tests have long been used overseas to detect COVID. Here's what Australia can learn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter