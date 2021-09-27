Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to decolonize education? Where classes are held matters

By Shauna MacKinnon, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Urban and Inner-City Studies, University of Winnipeg
Kathy Mallett, Indigenous activist and community research partner
Share this article
For University of Winnipeg’s inner-city studies department, remote learning has disrupted the dialogue that is critical for moving from truth toward reconciliation and action.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF visits Bulgaria, calls for press freedom “crisis exit plan”
~ A grass native to Africa could transform the continent's dairy yields. Here's how
~ We can't banish COVID-19. But we can end the pandemic with vaccinations
~ My findings about the sanitation conditions in Nigeria's Ile-Ife point to a bad situation
~ Informal workers in Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso have been hit harder by COVID-19
~ Truck driver shortage won't be solved by quick fix visas – here are three ways forward
~ Inside new refugee camp like a 'prison': Greece and other countries prioritize surveillance over human rights
~ Bright skies named colour of the year – here's why there's so much more to the heavens than blue
~ Tweets, emails or hand-written notes? What gets politicians to speak up on climate
~ German election sees centre-left eke out a slim victory over Angela Merkel's party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter