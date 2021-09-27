Tolerance.ca
Truck driver shortage won't be solved by quick fix visas – here are three ways forward

By Temidayo Akenroye, Senior Lecturer, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
The current shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in the UK is hitting consumers hard, leading to distribution problems in food, fuel and groceries. Long queues have been seen at petrol stations across the UK and service stations are rationing fuel for customers.

The supply-chain problem has also triggered empty shelves in some major supermarkets. With a shortfall of over…


© The Conversation -


