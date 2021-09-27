Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bright skies named colour of the year – here's why there's so much more to the heavens than blue

By Daniel Brown, Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University
The colour of 2022 will be “bright skies”, according to paint manufacturer Dulux.

This mellow light blue may certainly seem familiar. Depending on where and at what time of the day you look at the sky, you might well expect to catch a glimpse of a similar colour.

Yet take the time to watch the sky from the horizon to the expanse above your head, during all weathers and from dawn to nighttime, and of course you’ll see that it is filled with many colours. Over hundreds of…


