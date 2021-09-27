Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the Bahraini authorities waiting for to release Abduljalil Al-Singace?

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) call for the urgent release of Abduljalil Al-Singace, a blogger jailed for the past ten and a half years in Bahrain who has been on hunger strike for nearly three months in protest against the treatment he is receiving in prison.Aged 59 and serving a life sentence, Al-Singace has been on hunger strike since 8 July and has lost more than 20 kilos. His health in now in great danger.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


