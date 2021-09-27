Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why global food prices are higher today than for most of modern history

By Alastair Smith, Senior Teaching Fellow in Global Sustainable Development, University of Warwick
Share this article
Global food prices shot up nearly 33% in September 2021 compared with the same period the year before. That’s according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)‘s monthly Food Price Index, which also found that global prices have risen by more than 3% since July, reaching levels not seen since 2011.

The Food Price Index is designed to capture the combined outcome of changes in a range of food commodities, including vegetable oils, cereals, meat and sugar, and compare them month to month. It converts actual prices to an index, relative to average…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What are the Bahraini authorities waiting for to release Abduljalil Al-Singace?
~ How civil rights activist Howard Fuller became a devout champion of school choice
~ How lawyers could prevent America's eviction crisis from getting a whole lot worse
~ Mexican communities manage their local forests, generating benefits for humans, trees and wildlife
~ Big fires demand a big response: How 1910's Big Burn can help us think smarter about fighting wildfires and living with fire
~ Should teens taking ADHD, anxiety and depression drugs consume energy drinks and coffee?
~ What Ötzi the prehistoric iceman can teach us about the use of tattoos in ceremonial healing or religious rites
~ Global Britain is becoming a stooge of the US
~ Hossam Metwally case: how exorcism can become a cover for domestic abuse
~ Prosecco or prošek? The EU battle between Italy and Croatia over wine branding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter