Big fires demand a big response: How 1910's Big Burn can help us think smarter about fighting wildfires and living with fire
By William Deverell, Professor of History, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Elizabeth A. Logan, Associate Director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and The West, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The US has learned that it cannot suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
- Monday, September 27, 2021