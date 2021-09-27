Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Ötzi the prehistoric iceman can teach us about the use of tattoos in ceremonial healing or religious rites

By Allison Hawn, Instructional Faculty in Communication, Arizona State University
Share this article
When the 5,300-year-old mummy of Ötzi the Iceman was found 30 years ago, researchers found 61 tattoos on it. A scholar explains how tattoos have been a sacred part of many cultures across the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What are the Bahraini authorities waiting for to release Abduljalil Al-Singace?
~ Why global food prices are higher today than for most of modern history
~ How civil rights activist Howard Fuller became a devout champion of school choice
~ How lawyers could prevent America's eviction crisis from getting a whole lot worse
~ Mexican communities manage their local forests, generating benefits for humans, trees and wildlife
~ Big fires demand a big response: How 1910's Big Burn can help us think smarter about fighting wildfires and living with fire
~ Should teens taking ADHD, anxiety and depression drugs consume energy drinks and coffee?
~ Global Britain is becoming a stooge of the US
~ Hossam Metwally case: how exorcism can become a cover for domestic abuse
~ Prosecco or prošek? The EU battle between Italy and Croatia over wine branding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter