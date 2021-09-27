Tolerance.ca
Global Britain is becoming a stooge of the US

By Victoria Honeyman, Associate Professor of British Politics, University of Leeds
The scenes as American and British troops withdrew from Afghanistan were heartbreaking. People desperate to leave the country they love, offering up their children for transportation to a more peaceful country, being crushed to death for a chance at freedom.

Those horrific scenes were also visual confirmation of Britain’s waning influence in the world, despite hoping to become “Global Britain” in the wake of Brexit. Tom Tugendhat, a Conservative member of parliament and chair of the foreign…


