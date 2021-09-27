Prosecco or prošek? The EU battle between Italy and Croatia over wine branding
By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Magali Contardi, PhD Candidate, Intellectual Property Law, Universidad de Alicante
Prosecco is probably the most famous Italian wine, a byword for sparkling good times and popping corks. But behind the fizz, Italy is in a major dispute over whether Croatia can sell a premium dessert wine by the name of prošek in stores across the EU.
Prošek is made from white grapes grown mainly in the southern region of Dalmatia, using a traditional process that involves sun-drying them on straw mats before they are pressed. The…
- Monday, September 27, 2021