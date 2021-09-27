Tolerance.ca
Germany election: Olaf Scholz's social democrats come out on top but smaller parties hold the key to government

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
After beating the formerly biggest party to top the poll, the social democrats will enter complex coalition talks with potential partners, including the Greens and the liberal FDP.


