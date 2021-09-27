Tolerance.ca
Labour party conference: the dispute around rule changes explained in brief

By Christopher Massey, Senior Lecturer in History and Politics, Teesside University
The Labour party has voted to amend the rules governing how it elects leaders at its 2021 party conference. This was a marker successfully laid down by current leader Keir Starmer – but one that only came after a battle with the Labour left.

Disputes over the rule change show that friction continues within the party. The internal debates dominated the headlines when Labour should have been showcasing its policies.

At conference, Starmer presented a package of reforms, the most significant of which is that anyone wanting to stand for the leadership must first win the backing…


