Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Linda Evangelista says fat freezing made her a recluse. Cryolipolysis can do the opposite to what's promised

By Michael Freeman, Dermatologist, Associate Professor, Bond University
Cryolipolysis has become popular with people wanting to get rid of unwanted fat quickly. But one supermodel’s nightmare reminds us of the need for caution.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


