Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germans have voted to replace Angela Merkel — here are 7 ways to understand the results so far

By Matt Fitzpatrick, Professor in International History, Flinders University
With a very close result as counting continues, it could be weeks or even months before a government is formed. But Sunday’s election has already delivered some significant results.


© The Conversation -


