Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we must reassess the komodo dragon's "Endangered" status

By Jatna Supriatna, Professor of Conservation Biology, Universitas Indonesia
The Indonesian endemic world’s largest lizard komodo dragons (Varanus komodoensis) recently entered the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list of “Endangered” species, marking it as having high risk of extinction.

This announcement is quite shocking. Neither I nor other academics in the field of conservation - who are also IUCN members - from Indonesia were invited to discuss the reassessment of the komodo dragons status. Only taxonomists from Indonesia…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


