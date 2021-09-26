Closed Facebook groups offer respite for stressed-out women. But running them involves yet more unseen labour
By Catherine Archer, Senior Lecturer in Strategic Communication; social media researcher, Murdoch University
Amy Johnson, Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia
Leah Williams Veazey, Postdoctoral Research Officer, University of Sydney
Many women use closed Facebook groups as an outlet for their fears and frustrations and stresses with life during a pandemic. But running these groups takes a lot of work, and comes with legal risks.
