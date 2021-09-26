Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Bruce Lee to Shang-Chi: a short history of the kung fu film in cinema

By Joyleen Christensen, Senior lecturer, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The history of martial arts films is almost as long as the history of cinema. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings excitingly pushes the genre forward.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Meng for the two Michaels: Lessons for the world from the China-Canada prisoner swap
~ 'It is a big relief for me': how the welfare provided by madrassas holds a key to fighting the Taliban
~ Closed Facebook groups offer respite for stressed-out women. But running them involves yet more unseen labour
~ 'I want to make sure if something happens to one of my kids, they can come to me': fathers want to talk to kids about sex, but need support
~ Social media, activism, trucker caps: the fascinating story behind long COVID
~ What is dust? And where does it all come from?
~ Reckoning with the truths of unmarked graves of Indigenous children, education systems must take action
~ The U.S. occupation of Afghanistan was colonialism that prevented Afghan self-determination
~ We need concrete protections from artificial intelligence threatening human rights
~ Our climate projections for 2500 show an Earth that is alien to humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter