Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media, activism, trucker caps: the fascinating story behind long COVID

By Deborah Lupton, SHARP Professor, leader of the Vitalities Lab, Centre for Social Research in Health and Social Policy Centre, UNSW Sydney, and leader of the UNSW Node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, UNSW
Sufferers collected evidence of their persistent symptoms, and advocated for themselves and for further research. Even the term ‘long COVID’ stems from this activism.


© The Conversation -


