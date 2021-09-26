Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The U.S. occupation of Afghanistan was colonialism that prevented Afghan self-determination

By Ian Spears, Associate Professor of Political Science (Conflict and Conflict Resolution), University of Guelph
Share this article
How can we reconcile competing claims that colonialism of any kind is detrimental with the view that Afghanistan has been failed by the West?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reckoning with the truths of unmarked graves of Indigenous children, education systems must take action
~ We need concrete protections from artificial intelligence threatening human rights
~ Our climate projections for 2500 show an Earth that is alien to humans
~ Agitated Nationals grapple with climate debate, as former minister Chester takes 'a break' from party room
~ The clock is ticking on net-zero, and Australia's farmers must not get a free pass
~ Mali's elephants show how people and nature can share space in a complex world
~ Want to develop vaccines in Africa? Then invest in expertise and infrastructure
~ Ghana's rice farmers need finance for new technologies, but banks don't trust them
~ Vaccinating domestic dogs reduces rabies in the wild. Why this matters
~ Photographers can fool the best experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter