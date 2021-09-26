Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our climate projections for 2500 show an Earth that is alien to humans

By Christopher Lyon, Postdoctoral researcher, Natural Resource Sciences, McGill University
Alex Dunhill, Research Fellow in Palaeobiology, University of Leeds
Andrew P. Beckerman, Professor in Evolutionary Ecology, University of Sheffield
Ariane Burke, Professor, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Bethany Allen, PhD Student, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Chris Smith, NERC-IIASA Collaborative Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Daniel J. Hill, Lecturer, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Erin Saupe, Associate Professor, Palaeobiology, University of Oxford
James McKay, Manager, Centre for Doctoral Training, University of Leeds
Julien Riel-Salvatore, Professor, Anthropology, Université de Montréal
Lindsay C. Stringer, Professor, Environment and Geography, University of York
Rob Marchant, Professor of Tropical Ecology, University of York
Tracy Aze, Associate Professor, Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Share this article
Climate change predictions often use the year 2100 as an end-point. But it’s important to consider what will happen beyond that, at least up to the year 2500.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reckoning with the truths of unmarked graves of Indigenous children, education systems must take action
~ The U.S. occupation of Afghanistan was colonialism that prevented Afghan self-determination
~ We need concrete protections from artificial intelligence threatening human rights
~ Agitated Nationals grapple with climate debate, as former minister Chester takes 'a break' from party room
~ The clock is ticking on net-zero, and Australia's farmers must not get a free pass
~ Mali's elephants show how people and nature can share space in a complex world
~ Want to develop vaccines in Africa? Then invest in expertise and infrastructure
~ Ghana's rice farmers need finance for new technologies, but banks don't trust them
~ Vaccinating domestic dogs reduces rabies in the wild. Why this matters
~ Photographers can fool the best experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter