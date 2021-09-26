Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The clock is ticking on net-zero, and Australia's farmers must not get a free pass

By James Ha, Associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Some Nationals want agriculture carved out of any net-zero target. Cutting emissions from farms won’t be easy, but it’s essential.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Agitated Nationals grapple with climate debate, as former minister Chester takes 'a break' from party room
~ Mali's elephants show how people and nature can share space in a complex world
~ Want to develop vaccines in Africa? Then invest in expertise and infrastructure
~ Ghana's rice farmers need finance for new technologies, but banks don't trust them
~ Vaccinating domestic dogs reduces rabies in the wild. Why this matters
~ Photographers can fool the best experts
~ With vision of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific', Quad leaders send a clear signal to China
~ Quirky Japanese promo campaign launches new brand of rice, just in time for harvest season
~ Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19
~ New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter