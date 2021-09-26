Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Want to develop vaccines in Africa? Then invest in expertise and infrastructure

By Bryan Trevor Sewell, Senior Scholar (former Director of the Electron Microscope Unit and Professor in the Department of integrated Biomedical Sciences), University of Cape Town
Jeremy David Woodward, Chief Scientific Officer, University of Cape Town
Lauren B. Arendse, FLAIR Fellow, Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre, University of Cape Town
Thandeka Moyo-Gwete, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Wolf-Dieter Schubert, Professor of Biochemistry, University of Pretoria
Making vaccines in South Africa by building on the foundation that’s been laid is possible. But only if substantial and sustained investment in human resources and infrastructure becomes a reality.


