Vaccinating domestic dogs reduces rabies in the wild. Why this matters

By Sarah Hayes, PhD Candidate, Imperial College London
Katie Hampson, Professor of Disease Ecology and Public Health, University of Glasgow
Kennedy Lushasi, Kennedy Lushasi, Ifakara Health Institute
Domestic dogs have been shown to be the only species necessary to maintain rabies across most of Africa. This means that dog vaccination should control the disease in all species.


