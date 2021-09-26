Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With vision of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific', Quad leaders send a clear signal to China

By Lavina Lee, Senior lecturer, Macquarie University
The Quad wants to show that liberal democracies can deliver solutions to the greatest challenges of our time — a way of countering China’s ambitions in the region.


