Human Rights Observatory

Reviving the Cree and Ojibwe languages of Manitoba with TikTok

By Rising Voices
Sharissa Neault and Noah Malazdrewicz make fun videos in their languages to help Indigenous youth who think their culture and language are lost to reconnect with them.


© Global Voices


