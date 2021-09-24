Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fall is prime hurricane and wildfire season: Are your disaster kit and go-bag ready?

By Brett Robertson, Assistant Professor of Communication, University of South Carolina
Another hurricane is brewing in the Atlantic, and dozens of large fires are burning in the U.S. West, including one threatening homes on the outskirts of Redding, California. When disasters hit, they can mean days to weeks without power, and sometimes they allow just enough time to grab a bag of supplies and go.

Now is the time to prepare, well before…


© The Conversation


