Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID smell loss can have profound effects on your life, from weight change to intimacy barriers

By Vincent Deary, Professor of Applied Health Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Duika Burges Watson, Lecturer in Global Health, Newcastle University
It took a while to be officially recognised, but smell loss eventually became known to be one of the defining features of COVID-19. It’s now widely acknowledged that COVID-19 has a unique effect on smell receptors, and about 10% of those who lose their smell are still reporting problems with smell and taste six months later.

The effects of this can be profound. So we wanted to document what it was like to live…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


