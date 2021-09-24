Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New York summit sees launch of the International Observatory on Information and Democracy

By paulinea
NewsAt the Summit for Information and Democracy held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Forum on Information and Democracy announced the up-coming creation of an International Observatory on Information and Democracy. The prefiguration group will be co-chaired by the US academic Shoshana Zuboff and by the former secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Angel Gurría.Press release of the Forum on Information and Democracy :


© Reporters without borders -


